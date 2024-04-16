We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Group 1 (GPI) to Acquire Inchcape's UK Dealerships for $439M
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) has entered into a definitive contract to acquire Inchcape’s U.K. automotive retailing business and the related owned real estate. The all-cash transaction will cost nearly $439 million to GPI, including the appraised real estate value of $279 million.
In 2023, Inchcape’s U.K. dealerships registered annual revenues of around $2.7 billion. The completion of the transaction is subject to obtaining approval from the Financial Conduct Authority and is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2024.
Per Daryl Kenningham, president and CEO of Group 1, Inchcape U.K. dealerships complement the company’s geographic footprint in the East and South East of England and allow it to enter new markets in the Central and North West regions of England and Wales.
Inchcape has 54 dealership locations across England and Wales, including Audi, BMW/MINI, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz/smart, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. All these dealerships sell more than 63,500 new and used vehicles and 24,000 corporate units per year, on average.
GPI has acquired around $1 billion of annual revenues year to date. With the completion of this impending acquisition, the annual acquired revenues are expected to be around $3.7 billion. After the completion of this acquisition, Group 1’s total dealership count in the U.K. would increase to 109.
In this transaction, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as the exclusive financial adviser, while Dentons UK and Middle East LLP served as legal adviser to Group 1.
