Ares Capital (ARCC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) standing at $20.24, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained 0.95% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Ares Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.59, signifying a 5.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $700.81 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $2.84 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.84% and +8.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ares Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.56 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.