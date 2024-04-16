JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

JB Hunt (
JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) reported $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was -20.26%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Trailing equipment - Intermodal: 119,307 versus 124,137 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions: $1,803 versus $1,809.76 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue per load - Intermodal: $2,876 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,953.51. Average trucks - Final Mile Services: 1,408 versus 1,466 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Truckload: $178.31 million versus $195.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change. Revenue- Dedicated: $860.02 million versus $874.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change. Revenue- Final Mile Services: $229.28 million compared to the $231.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $285.29 million versus $352.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.9% change. Revenue- Intermodal: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year. Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues: $391.52 million compared to the $423.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year. Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.55 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>
Shares of JB Hunt have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
JB Hunt (JBHT - Free Report) reported $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was -20.26%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>
- Trailing equipment - Intermodal: 119,307 versus 124,137 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions: $1,803 versus $1,809.76 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue per load - Intermodal: $2,876 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,953.51.
- Average trucks - Final Mile Services: 1,408 versus 1,466 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Truckload: $178.31 million versus $195.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.
- Revenue- Dedicated: $860.02 million versus $874.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
- Revenue- Final Mile Services: $229.28 million compared to the $231.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $285.29 million versus $352.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.9% change.
- Revenue- Intermodal: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues: $391.52 million compared to the $423.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.55 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
Shares of JB Hunt have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.