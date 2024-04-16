Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interactive Brokers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Customer Statistics - Total Accounts: 2,746 thousand versus 2,752.63 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $126.97 billion versus $124.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $2.93 versus $3.32 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Customer Statistics - Customer Equity: 465.9 billion versus 466.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other fees and services: $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.27 million.
  • Commissions: $379 million versus $376.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total net interest income: $747 million versus $743.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Interest income: $1.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Interactive Brokers here>>>

Shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise