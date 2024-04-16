We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Interactive Brokers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest Margin: 2.4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Customer Statistics - Total Accounts: 2,746 thousand versus 2,752.63 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average interest-earning assets: $126.97 billion versus $124.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $2.93 versus $3.32 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Customer Statistics - Customer Equity: 465.9 billion versus 466.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Other fees and services: $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.27 million.
- Commissions: $379 million versus $376.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total net interest income: $747 million versus $743.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Interest income: $1.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion.
Shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.