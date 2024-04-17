Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) is a sporting goods retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE - Free Report) is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) - free report >>

Allete, Inc. (ALE) - free report >>

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy