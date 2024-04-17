Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 17, 2024

  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ((LYV - Free Report) ) shares fell 7.6%, following the report that the Justice Department is gearing up to initiate an antitrust lawsuit against the company.
  • Johnson & Johnson ((JNJ - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 2.1% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $21.38 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.09%.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ((AMD - Free Report) ) climbed 2%, following the company's announcement of new AI PC processors.
  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ((PNC - Free Report) ) shares decreased 2% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.15 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.62%.

