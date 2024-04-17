We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q1 Potential of ServisFirst (SFBS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $108.14 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ServisFirst metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 41.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 2.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' at $15.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.95 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $100.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-interest income' stands at $7.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.32 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of ServisFirst have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SFBS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.