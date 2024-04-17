Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Travelers (TRV) Q1 Earnings

Travelers (
TRV Quick Quote TRV - Free Report) reported $11.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $4.69 for the same period compares to $4.11 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.75, the EPS surprise was -1.26%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Combined Ratio - Consolidated: 93.9% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 93.9%. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated: 65.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 65.3%. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 28.7% versus 28.6% estimated by nine analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance: 84.5% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on eight analysts. Total Revenues- Other Revenues: $112 million versus $84.87 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.3% change. Total Revenues- Net investment income: $846 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $807.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%. Total Revenues- Premiums: $10.13 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $10.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%. Total Revenues- Fee income: $109 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $110.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance: $956 million compared to the $966.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance: $4.01 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance: $5.16 billion versus $5.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change. Revenues- Fee income- Business Insurance: $101 million versus $103.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Travelers here>>>
Shares of Travelers have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Travelers (TRV) Q1 Earnings
Travelers (TRV - Free Report) reported $11.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $4.69 for the same period compares to $4.11 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.75, the EPS surprise was -1.26%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Travelers here>>>
- Combined Ratio - Consolidated: 93.9% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 93.9%.
- Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated: 65.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 65.3%.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 28.7% versus 28.6% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance: 84.5% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Total Revenues- Other Revenues: $112 million versus $84.87 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.3% change.
- Total Revenues- Net investment income: $846 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $807.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
- Total Revenues- Premiums: $10.13 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $10.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
- Total Revenues- Fee income: $109 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $110.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
- Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance: $956 million compared to the $966.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance: $4.01 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
- Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance: $5.16 billion versus $5.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
- Revenues- Fee income- Business Insurance: $101 million versus $103.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
Shares of Travelers have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.