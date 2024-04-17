Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BankUnited (BKU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported revenue of $241.73 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +3.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BankUnited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $34.05 billion compared to the $34.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $214.86 million versus $216.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $26.88 million versus $21.92 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Other non-interest income: $9.16 million versus $8.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Lease financing: $11.44 million versus $8.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $218.89 million versus $221.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $5.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.23 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for BankUnited here>>>

Shares of BankUnited have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise