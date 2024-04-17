For the quarter ended March 2024, Abbott (
Image: Bigstock
Abbott (ABT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Abbott (ABT - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.96 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +2.08%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>
- Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $931 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $901.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.3%.
- Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
- Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $878 million compared to the $884.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.21 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.6% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition: $2.07 billion compared to the $2.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices: $4.45 billion versus $4.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $226 million versus $212.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $515 million compared to the $502.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total: $562 million versus $547.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $689 million compared to the $679.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
Shares of Abbott have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.