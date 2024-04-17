We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Don't Miss These 5 Earnings Charts
It’s week number two of earnings season. That means more banks, especially the big regional banks, will be reporting. But additionally, there will be dozens of companies reporting in a range of important industries such as the rails, homebuilding, energy and technology.
Is it time for FAANG to come back? The Magnificent 7 appears to be lagging, especially Tesla. Meanwhile, some of the old FAANG names have rallied big this year including Netflix.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years. However, one of the five companies here is an earnings all-star. That’s impressive given that the pandemic was in the mix 4 years ago.
Can these companies keep beating?
5 Must See Earnings Charts This Week
1. CSX Corp. (CSX - Free Report)
CSX operates a railroad on the east coast of the United States. It has beat 11 quarters in a row.
Shares of CSX are up just 0.5% year-to-date. CSX is trading at 18x forward earnings. It also pays a dividend, yielding 1.4%.
Will CSX beat again?
2. D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report)
D.R. Horton is a large US homebuilder. It missed last quarter but had beat 4 in a row prior to that.
Shares are down 3.9% year-to-date. They remain cheap. D.R. Horton trades with a forward P/E of just 10.7.
Will D.R. Horton turn around its earnings surprise track record this quarter?
3. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report)
Netflix missed on earnings last quarter but prior to that miss it had beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares have been rallying and are up 27% year-to-date.
Is Netflix expensive? It trades with a forward P/E of 36.6. Historically, that’s not that expensive for Netflix.
Will this quarterly report be a catalyst for further upside in Netflix?
4. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report)
Intuitive Surgical has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares of Intuitive Surgical have retaken their 5-year highs. They are up 12.2% year-to-date.
Intuitive is expensive again. It trades with a forward P/E of 62.
Will Intuitive hold the breakout?
5. SLB (SLB - Free Report)
SLB is a technology company servicing the energy industry. SLB is an earnings all-star. It has not missed in 5 years. That’s impressive given where crude was at at the start of the pandemic.
SLB is cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.8. Shares of SLB are down 1.2% year-to-date.
Will SLB keep its streak alive and beat again?