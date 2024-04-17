Back to top

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.02 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 54.9% compared to the 56.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balances-Interest-earning assets: $5.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.44 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $43.59 million compared to the $42.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $15.13 million compared to the $13.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Deposit related fees: $7.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.94 million.
  • Loan related fees: $1.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million.
  • Gains on sales of loans, net: $0.05 million versus $0.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust revenue: $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.23 million.
  • Other noninterest income: $2.84 million compared to the $2.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Trust Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

