First Community (FCCO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

First Community (FCCO - Free Report) reported $15.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.83 million, representing a surprise of +2.91%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 77.2% versus 75.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent): 2.8% versus 2.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Interest-Earning Assets - Average Balance: $1.75 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $3.18 million versus $2.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $1.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.11 million.
  • Net Interest Income/margin (tax equivalent): $12.12 million versus $12.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.26 million.
  • Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions: $1.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.17 million.
  • Deposit service charges: $0.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.25 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Community here>>>

Shares of First Community have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

