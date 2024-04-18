Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) reported $121.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was -5.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monarch Casino performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Casino: $69.44 million compared to the $71.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $5.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenues- Hotel: $16.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $30.16 million compared to the $29.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monarch Casino here>>>

Shares of Monarch Casino have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise