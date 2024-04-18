We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) standing at $20.60, reflecting a +0.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 27.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.09%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.31, showcasing a 138.46% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.72 million, up 14.23% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.67 per share and a revenue of $308.44 million, indicating changes of -59.52% and +15.61%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.