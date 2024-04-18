We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Monday.com (MNDY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $184.76, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.
The the stock of project management software developer has fallen by 15.8% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.
The upcoming earnings release of Monday.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 178.57% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $210.33 million, reflecting a 29.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $933.51 million, signifying shifts of +1.62% and +27.93%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Monday.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Monday.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 100.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.22, which means Monday.com is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.