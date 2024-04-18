We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Discover (DFS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Discover (DFS - Free Report) reported $4.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $3.58 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.98, the EPS surprise was -63.09%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 4.9% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on 13 analysts.
- Net interest margin: 11% versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.
- Operating Efficiency Ratio: 54.9% versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 38.6%.
- Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales: $50.14 billion compared to the $51.19 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Discover Network: $883 million versus $888.03 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Credit Card Volume - Discover Card: $53.24 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $54.70 billion.
- Tier 1 Capital to Risk-weighted assets: 11.7% compared to the 12.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Total: $3.20 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - PULSE Network: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.01 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Network Volume - Total Payment Services: $100.32 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $91.34 billion.
- Average Balances - Total Interest Earning Assets: $153.35 billion versus $147.66 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Total Capital to Risk-weighted assets: 13.3% versus 13.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.
Shares of Discover have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.