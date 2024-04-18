Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Equifax (EFX) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Equifax (
EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, up 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $78.20 million compared to the $85.09 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year. Operating revenue- Latin America: $91.10 million compared to the $91.19 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.7% year over year. Operating revenue- Europe: $86.20 million compared to the $82.39 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year. Operating revenue- Canada: $65.80 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $65.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $465.30 million versus $459.81 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenue- Total International: $321.30 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $325.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Revenue- Workforce Solutions: $602.80 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $612.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $47.10 million compared to the $49.75 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions: $38 million versus $34.53 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $126.30 million versus $137 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $476.50 million versus $474.76 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $380.20 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $376.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
Shares of Equifax have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
