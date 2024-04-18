Las Vegas Sands (
Image: Bigstock
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) reported $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.6%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $8.24 billion versus $7.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands: $2.16 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $677 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.41.
- Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands: $6.62 billion compared to the $6 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $1.16 billion compared to the $989.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.6% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $76 million compared to the $110.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $142 million compared to the $217.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $230 million compared to the $253.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.2% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $562 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $557.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.6%.
- Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $771 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $799.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.2%.
- Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino: $859 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $697.67 million.
- Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms: $126 million compared to the $111.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.