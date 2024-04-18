Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Rexford Industrial (REXR - Free Report) reported $214.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.87 million, representing a surprise of +1.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rexford Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Management leasing and development services: $0.13 million compared to the $0.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Rental revenues: $210.99 million compared to the $208.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.27 compared to the $0.27 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Rexford Industrial have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

