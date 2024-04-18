Back to top

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN - Free Report) reported revenue of $126.48 million, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.12 million, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brandywine Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rents: $119.01 million compared to the $122.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.5%.
  • Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing: $5.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.10 versus -$0.11 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

