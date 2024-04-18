Back to top

Compared to Estimates, F.N.B. (FNB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

F.N.B. (FNB - Free Report) reported $406.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $406.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +3.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 56% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 55.7%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $40.65 billion compared to the $40.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $105 million versus $119.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $7.91 million compared to the $5.48 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $87.86 million compared to the $81.93 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Insurance commissions and fees: $6.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million.
  • Capital markets income: $6.33 million compared to the $6.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Securities commissions and fees: $8.16 million versus $6.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Trust services: $11.42 million versus $11.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service charges: $20.57 million compared to the $33.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of F.N.B. have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

