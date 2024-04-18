Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wintrust (WTFC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) reported $604.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $2.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $573.74 million, representing a surprise of +5.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.2% versus 57.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $52.27 billion compared to the $52.41 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.5% versus 9.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $467 million compared to the $469.57 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $140.58 million versus $106.73 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $464.19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $467.44 million.
  • Wealth management: $34.82 million compared to the $33.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Mortgage banking: $27.66 million compared to the $19.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating lease income, net: $14.11 million compared to the $14.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fees from covered call and put options: $4.85 million versus $3 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wintrust here>>>

Shares of Wintrust have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise