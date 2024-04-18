Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) reported $101.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.01 million, representing a surprise of -4.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -56.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Triumph Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 89.5% versus 86.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $4.74 billion versus $4.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 7.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.6%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $15 million compared to the $15.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $86.04 million compared to the $90.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Triumph Financial here>>>

Shares of Triumph Financial have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise