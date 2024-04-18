We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Lockheed (LMT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $16.07 billion, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lockheed metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Aeronautics' of $6.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' to reach $3.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control' to come in at $2.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Space' will reach $3.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Aeronautics' will reach $643.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $675 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Space' reaching $276.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $280 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems' will likely reach $404.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $350 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control' at $292.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $377 million.
Over the past month, shares of Lockheed have returned +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, LMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>