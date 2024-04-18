We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 42.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.61 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.7%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Instruments metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $197.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' should arrive at $715.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Analog' reaching $2.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Analog' to reach $1.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.57 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Other' will likely reach -$106.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' should come in at $165.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $237 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Instruments here>>>
Shares of Texas Instruments have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TXN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>