Insights Into NextEra (NEE) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.47 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some NextEra metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' should arrive at $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' to come in at $4.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' stands at $922.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.47 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' will reach $1.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.55 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
