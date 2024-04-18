Back to top

Genuine Parts (GPC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) reported $5.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $2.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.85 billion, representing a surprise of -1.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Automotive: $3.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $2.21 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $270.84 million versus $277.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Automotive: $272.94 million versus $275.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Genuine Parts have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

