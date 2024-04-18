We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.11 billion, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.52, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.27 billion, representing a surprise of +10.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.08.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Homes Closed: 22,548 compared to the 19,607 average estimate based on 18 analysts.
- Net sales order - Homes sold: 26,456 compared to the 25,860 average estimate based on 18 analysts.
- Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog: 17,873 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 19,454.
- Sales order backlog - Value: $7.04 billion compared to the $7.57 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts.
- Net sales order - Value: $10.06 billion compared to the $9.54 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding: $8.47 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by 19 analysts on average.
- Revenues- Rental: $371.30 million versus $320.76 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.7% change.
- Revenues- Financial Services: $225.60 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $212.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
- Revenues- Homebuilding: $8.47 billion versus $7.68 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
- Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding: $6.90 million versus $21.76 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.3% change.
- Revenues- Forestar: $333.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $340.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
- Revenues- Eliminations and Other: -$297.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$275.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
Shares of D.R. Horton have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.