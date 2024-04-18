Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $107.46 million, down 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berkshire Hills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.3% compared to the 68.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin, FTE: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $11.27 billion versus $11.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $17.31 million compared to the $18.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $88.14 million compared to the $89.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Berkshire Hills have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

