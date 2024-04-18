Back to top

Home BancShares (HOMB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $246.39 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.53 million, representing a surprise of +2.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.1%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 44.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.1%.
  • Total non-performing loans: $79.98 million versus $65.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $20.03 billion versus $19.90 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing assets: $110.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $95.88 million.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $204.59 million compared to the $199.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $41.80 million compared to the $38.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $205.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.59 million.
Shares of Home BancShares have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

