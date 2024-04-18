Ally Financial (ALLY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ally Financial (
ALLY Quick Quote ALLY - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances): $186.93 billion versus $185.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest margin (as reported): 3.1% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio: 65.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.2%. Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding: 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Total other revenue: $530 million compared to the $507.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Insurance premiums and service revenue earned: $345 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net: $6 million versus $4.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change. Net financing revenue: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Other income, net of losses: $150 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%. Total financing revenue and other interest income: $3.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Interest and fees on finance receivables and loans: $2.83 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Operating leases: $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $367.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>
Shares of Ally Financial have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Ally Financial (ALLY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>
- Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances): $186.93 billion versus $185.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net interest margin (as reported): 3.1% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 65.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.2%.
- Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding: 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total other revenue: $530 million compared to the $507.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
- Insurance premiums and service revenue earned: $345 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
- Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net: $6 million versus $4.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
- Net financing revenue: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Other income, net of losses: $150 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
- Total financing revenue and other interest income: $3.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
- Interest and fees on finance receivables and loans: $2.83 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
- Operating leases: $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $367.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
Shares of Ally Financial have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.