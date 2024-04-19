We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mortgage-Backed ETF (JBBB) Hits New 52-Week High
Janus B-BBB Clo ETF (JBBB - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 8.78% from its 52-week low price of $44.97/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
JBBB in Focus
The fund employs an active management strategy with floating rate exposure to CLOs rated from B to BBB and seeks to deliver investors access to securities with low default risk, low correlations to traditional fixed-income asset classes and yield potential. The product charges 50 bps in annual fees and has a dividend yield of 7.82% (see: all Mortgage-Backed Security ETFs).
Why the Move?
This corner of the market has been an area to watch lately, given the fears over higher rates for a longer-than-expected period. The recent remarks of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted a delay in rate cuts, driven by stubborn inflation levels. Current projections now suggest a rate cut might not occur until September at the earliest, with the Fed taking a little longer to enact the first rate cut.
More Gains Ahead?
JBBB might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 8.2, which gives cues of a further rally.