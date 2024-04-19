We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.21, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.
The company's stock has climbed by 26.55% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $94.17 million, reflecting an 8.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
HITI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $387.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +7.16%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 133.33% higher. High Tide Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note High Tide Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 672. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.74 of its industry.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
