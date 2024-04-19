We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unisys (UIS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, Unisys (UIS - Free Report) reached $5.49, with a -0.72% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.
Shares of the information technology service provider have appreciated by 8.86% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unisys in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.23, showcasing a 146.94% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $467.5 million, indicating a 9.47% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $2.01 billion, representing changes of -108.33% and -0.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unisys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 66.67% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Unisys currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.