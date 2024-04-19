Back to top

Western Alliance (WAL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Western Alliance (WAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $738.4 million, up 31.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.34 million, representing a surprise of +3.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.2% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $68.02 billion versus $66.94 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized: 0.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.7%.
  • Total non-interest income: $129.90 million compared to the $108.46 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income: $598.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $597.28 million.
  • Net loan servicing revenue: $46.40 million compared to the $26.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net gain on loan origination and sale activities: $45.30 million versus $49.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service charges and fees: $9.90 million versus $22.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Commercial banking related income: $6.50 million compared to the $5.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Income from equity investments: $17.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million.
Shares of Western Alliance have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

