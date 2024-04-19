Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.89 billion, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total System Units Placed - Total Company: 313 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 283.
  • Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base: 8,887 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,775.
  • Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems): $1.58 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $313.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $318.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Revenue- Systems: $418.20 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $389.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.16 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

