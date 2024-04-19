Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alpine Income (PINE) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Alpine Income (PINE - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.47 million, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.72 million, representing a surprise of +6.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alpine Income performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments: $0.90 million versus $0.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other Revenue: $0.10 million versus $0.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Earnings per share- Diluted: -$0.02 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.06.
Shares of Alpine Income have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

