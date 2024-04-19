We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OceanFirst (OCFC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
OceanFirst Financial (OCFC - Free Report) reported $98.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how OceanFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 59.6% versus 61.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.35 billion versus $12.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $12.29 million compared to the $9.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $86.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.67 million.
- Bankcard services revenue: $1.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.78 million.
- Fees and service charges: $4.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.21 million.
- Trust and asset management revenue: $0.53 million versus $0.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Income from bank owned life insurance: $1.86 million compared to the $1.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of OceanFirst have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.