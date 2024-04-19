We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Gained Today
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $2.24, demonstrating a +0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 46.05% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Entera Bio Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 66.67% upward. Currently, Entera Bio Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.