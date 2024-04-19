Back to top

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $196.47 million, down 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.63 million, representing a surprise of -2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 74.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 71.2%.
  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent): 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $26.44 billion versus $26.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-accrual loans: $20.74 million versus $27.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing assets: $25.43 million compared to the $32.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $29.99 million versus $29.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $166.48 million compared to the $170.51 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent): $170.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.71 million.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $3.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.34 million.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

