Compared to Estimates, Provident Financial (PFS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Provident Financial (PFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $114.48 million, down 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $113.3 million, representing a surprise of +1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Provident Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.8% versus 60.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $20.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.95 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $93.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.34 million.
Shares of Provident Financial have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

