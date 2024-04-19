Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilltop Holdings (HTH - Free Report) reported $285.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.39 million, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross: $14.59 billion compared to the $14.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 54.1% versus 89.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $64.74 million versus $52.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $70.46 million compared to the $58.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $104.20 million versus $110.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $103.62 million versus $109.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $181.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.35 million.
  • Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions: $30.23 million compared to the $32.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage loan origination fees: $26.44 million compared to the $31.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $49.20 million versus $34.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $40.20 million versus $34.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

