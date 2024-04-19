Back to top

BancFirst (BANF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, BancFirst (BANF - Free Report) reported revenue of $151 million, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +9.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BancFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.7% versus 3.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 54.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $44.90 million versus $44.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $106.10 million versus $103.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of BancFirst have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

