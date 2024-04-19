Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Q1 Earnings

Community West Bancshares (CWBC - Free Report) reported $20.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was -32.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community West Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.1% versus 65.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.2% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $2.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.30 billion.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $1.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.64 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $19.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.03 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community West Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Community West Bancshares have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

