First Financial (FFIN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, First Financial Bankshares (FFIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $132.2 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $129.35 million, representing a surprise of +2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 48.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus 3.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $29.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.40 million.
Shares of First Financial have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

