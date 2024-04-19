See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Brandes Global Equity I (BGVIX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGVIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. BGVIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.18%.
Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock O (FDESX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FDESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FDESX, with annual returns of 17% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
T. Rowe Price QM US Sm-Cap Grow EqI (TQAIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQAIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.02% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.