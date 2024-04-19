We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Chipotle (CMG) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $11.56 per share, indicating an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.68 billion, representing an increase of 13% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Chipotle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $2.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Delivery service' reaching $17.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurants' should arrive at 3,487. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,224 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable restaurant sales' will reach 5.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Opened' stands at 59. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Beginning of period' at 3,437. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,187 in the same quarter of the previous year.
