Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 19, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.5% following the launch of its free AI assistant across all social media platforms.
  • Nokia Oyj ((NOK - Free Report) ) shares gained 3.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.6 per share.
  • Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ((ALK - Free Report) ) climbed 4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 revenues of $2,232 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,179.3 million.
  • Ally Financial Inc. ((ALLY - Free Report) ) shares surged 6.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nokia Corporation (NOK) - free report >>

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) - free report >>

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance transportation