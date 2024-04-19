Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Express (AXP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.8 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.33, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.76 billion, representing a surprise of +0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Card Member loans: $126.6 billion versus $123.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Card Member loans: $124.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.99 billion.
  • Card billed business (Network volumes): $419.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $420.49 billion.
  • Total Card Member receivables: $59.8 billion compared to the $60.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Commercial Services - Billed business: $127.1 billion versus $127.77 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Basic cards-in-force: 119.8 million compared to the 120.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • International Card service - Billed business: $85.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $88.22 billion.
  • U.S. Consumer Services - Billed business: $153.4 billion compared to the $151.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total cards-in-force: 142.4 million compared to the 143.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $3.77 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion.
  • Total Non-interest Revenues: $12.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.12 billion.
  • Total Interest Income: $5.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.62 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Express here>>>

Shares of American Express have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Express Company (AXP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise